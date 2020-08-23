Wittbrodt, Lorraine, nee Sotak, age 88. Passed away on August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur "Bo" Wittbrodt for 63 years. Treasured and devoted Mom of Janine (Jim) Bjurman, Arlene Wittbrodt, and Nancy Klimala. Loving and proud Grandma/Mimi of Aubrey (Gabe), Alexandra, Jennifer (David), and Jessica. Cherished sister of Georgianna Wagner. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Fond cousin and friend to many. Avid reader, music lover, and nature lover. Former active member and officer of St. Michael the Archangel School's Mothers' Club for 37 years. Family and friends are asked to meet Wednesday August 26, 2020 at St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com