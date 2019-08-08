Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Lorraine Smatlik
Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Lorraine Helen Smatlik


1924 - 2019
Lorraine Helen Smatlik Obituary
Lorraine Helen Smatlik nee Lidberg. August 7th, 2019, Age 94. Late of Homewood. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Smatlik. Dear mother of Karen (Craig) Hall of Holland, MI and Judy (Barry, Jr.) Klippenstein of Homewood, IL. Cherished grandmother of Stacey (Ryan Perrone) Hall and Erik (Erin) Hall, and Amelia Klippenstein and Megan Klippenstein. Loving sister of the late George (Catherine Brosnan-Lidberg) Lidberg. Member of the First Presbyterian Church of Homewood. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Saturday, August 10th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Chicago. Memorials to , would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 8, 2019
