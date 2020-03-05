Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Annunciata
11128 South Ave. G
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Annunciata
11128 South Ave. G
Chicago, IL
Lorraine Hogan

Lorraine Hogan Obituary
Lorraine Hogan, (nee Wayne), age 96 of the East Side passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Justin Hogan. Former employee of Continental Bank. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at the Church of the Annunciata 11128 South Ave. G Chicago, IL 60617. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL. Please omit flowers. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2020
