Lorraine Hogan, (nee Wayne), age 96 of the East Side passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Justin Hogan. Former employee of Continental Bank. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at the Church of the Annunciata 11128 South Ave. G Chicago, IL 60617. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL. Please omit flowers. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2020