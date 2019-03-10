Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Papiez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Papiez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Papiez Obituary
Lorraine Papiez, nee Seput, age 90, of Oak Forest, IL passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 3, 2019 and will now be happily reunited in heaven with her loving husband John. Lorraine was born in Harvey, IL and attended Thornton Township High School. She married John Papiez in 1948. She is survived by her daughters Patti (Bill) LaMorte and Sherri (David) Banes; grandchildren Brian (Dawn) LaMorte and Jeff (fiancée Pam Wichert) LaMorte; great grandchildren Cadence, Amber and Gianna; her sister Diane Schulthies and many nieces and nephews. She was very proud of her family. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends, playing the slots at the local casinos and had a passion for dancing! She had an infectious laugh that made the whole room light up that was uniquely hers. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Visitation for Lorraine will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL to St. George Catholic Church, 6707 175th St., Tinley Park, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Benedict Cemetery, Crestwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the or . Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now