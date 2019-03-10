Lorraine Papiez, nee Seput, age 90, of Oak Forest, IL passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 3, 2019 and will now be happily reunited in heaven with her loving husband John. Lorraine was born in Harvey, IL and attended Thornton Township High School. She married John Papiez in 1948. She is survived by her daughters Patti (Bill) LaMorte and Sherri (David) Banes; grandchildren Brian (Dawn) LaMorte and Jeff (fiancée Pam Wichert) LaMorte; great grandchildren Cadence, Amber and Gianna; her sister Diane Schulthies and many nieces and nephews. She was very proud of her family. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends, playing the slots at the local casinos and had a passion for dancing! She had an infectious laugh that made the whole room light up that was uniquely hers. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Visitation for Lorraine will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL to St. George Catholic Church, 6707 175th St., Tinley Park, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Benedict Cemetery, Crestwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the or . Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400 Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary