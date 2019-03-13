Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Louis E. Vieceli Obituary
Louis E. Vieceli, age 89. Longtime South Holland resident, formerly from Chicago's Roseland area/St. Anthony Parish. Born and raised in Johnston City, Il. CVS High School Graduate. Retired after 47 years of service as a Glass Blower/Sign Maker for Federal Sign and Signal. Proud member IBEW Local 134. Husband for 64 years of Antoinette nee Billo. Father of Mark (Eileen), Elliot (Matt O'Hurley) and Louis (Dawn) Vieceli and Annette (Joseph) Daniele. Grandfather of Anthony (Megan) and Louis (Brandi) Vieceli, Dominick, Gina and Paul Daniele. Son of the late Celeste nee Ottolini and Louis Vieceli. Brother of the late Eugene Vieceli. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday March 15th from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 13, 2019
