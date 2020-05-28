So sorry for your lost. I remember coming over to you house and enjoyed being with your family. My prayers are with you.
Karen Bruno Pleticha.
Louis F. Flamini, age 93, of Beecher, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Adeline Flamini, nee Chudy. Loving father of Celia (Michael) Powers, Kathleen (Jack) Fiandaca, and Louise (John) Velon. Cherished grandfather of Adam Fiandaca and Elizabeth Powers. Preceded in death by his siblings Albert, Dominic, Carlo, Guido and Fred Flamini, Josephine Hartman, and Mary Marinucci. Louis was loved by many and will be missed.
Private family services to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel (3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL). A public memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Liborius Catholic Church – Steger, IL. Interment at Calvary Cemetery – Steger, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in SouthtownStar on May 28, 2020.