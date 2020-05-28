LOUIS F. FLAMINI
1927 - 2020
Louis F. Flamini, age 93, of Beecher, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Adeline Flamini, nee Chudy. Loving father of Celia (Michael) Powers, Kathleen (Jack) Fiandaca, and Louise (John) Velon. Cherished grandfather of Adam Fiandaca and Elizabeth Powers. Preceded in death by his siblings Albert, Dominic, Carlo, Guido and Fred Flamini, Josephine Hartman, and Mary Marinucci. Louis was loved by many and will be missed.

Private family services to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel (3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL). A public memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Liborius Catholic Church – Steger, IL. Interment at Calvary Cemetery – Steger, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com



Published in SouthtownStar on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
May 26, 2020
So sorry for your lost. I remember coming over to you house and enjoyed being with your family. My prayers are with you.

Karen Bruno Pleticha.
Karen Pleticha
Friend
May 26, 2020
Sadness upon reading of the passing of your hard working Father. Hugs are sent out to all of you, Kathy, Louise and Cecilia and families. When all this virus madness passes, please include me in any memorial for your Father.
Bea Jankauskas Fodor
Classmate
