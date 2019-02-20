Louis J. Venditti, CHFD Retired, age 96. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Retired as a Captain from the Chicago Heights Fire Department in 1979 after 30 years of service. Member of United Union of Roofers. A U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, Private Venditti was a highly decorated member of the 101st Airborne – the legendary "Screaming Eagles", surviving four major battles – Normandy, the Ardennes, the Rhine & Central Europe. He was awarded the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and the Belgian Croix de Guerre. In 2009; the 65th anniversary of D-Day, he was one of 37 veterans awarded the French Legion of Honor, France's highest honor, in a ceremony at Normandy, France attended by President Barack Obama and French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Loving husband for 61 years of the late Catherine "Katy" nee Maciariello. Beloved father of Rosemary (Charles) Kirgis and late Joseph (Julie) Venditti. Proud "Papa" of Blake and Eric Venditti. Son of the late Filomena and Joseph Venditti. Dear uncle and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave) Chicago Heights on Friday February22nd from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services Saturday morning 10:00 AM. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com. Published in the Daily Southtown from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019