Louis Michael Meneses, Jr. , 60 years old passed away in Los Angeles, CA on August 7, 2020 from Covid-19. Louis was born on October 27, 1959 on Chicago's northside to Luis Meneses (deceased 2017) and Marilyn Tarandy-Meneses (deceased 2018).



The Meneses Family moved to the southwest side of Chicago in 1965 where "Louie" attended Ferdinand W. Peck Elementary School (Class of 1973) and Brother Rice HS (Class of 1977). While at Brother Rice, Louie was the Secretary of Student Council, ran on the Cross Country and Track teams, wrestled, and participated on many school clubs along with being a stage actor where he held the lead role in "A Mid Summer's Night Dream" as Oberon, the King.



Louie was a lover of life and sport, an avid baseball player and golfer, he played "ball" until his stroke in 2018.



An entrepreneur his whole life, he continually used his knowledge of the automobile to build his auto sales business. Additionally, as a voracious reader, his book collection numbered into the thousands with many rare and first edition books in his collection. Louie's love was bestowed on his only child Annie Meneses who was born in 1993, whom he cherished from the moment she was born.



Louie is survived by his Daughter Andrea "Annie" Meneses, His brother Steven, His sister, Alexandra and brother David along with 7 nieces and nephews and 20 cousins from Chicago to Mexico.





