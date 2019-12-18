Home

POWERED BY

Services
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Kreis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis O. Kreis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis O. Kreis Obituary
Louis O. Kreis, age 89, of Blue Island, IL passed away December 16, 2019. US Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved Husband of the late Judith A. Kreis nee Ridkiey. Loving father of Kevin (Karen), Keith (Alicia), Kenneth (Mary), and the late Laurie Ann Kreis. Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather or 3. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Chicago www.honorflightchicago.org . Visitation Thursday December 19, 2019 from 4-7:30pm at Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St Midlothian, IL 60445. Funeral Service 7:30pm. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -