Louis O. Kreis, age 89, of Blue Island, IL passed away December 16, 2019. US Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved Husband of the late Judith A. Kreis nee Ridkiey. Loving father of Kevin (Karen), Keith (Alicia), Kenneth (Mary), and the late Laurie Ann Kreis. Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather or 3. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight Chicago www.honorflightchicago.org . Visitation Thursday December 19, 2019 from 4-7:30pm at Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St Midlothian, IL 60445. Funeral Service 7:30pm. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 18, 2019