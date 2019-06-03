Home

Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
2339 York St.
Blue Island, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
2339 York St.
Blue Island, IL
View Map
Louise Angel Krylowicz Obituary
Louise Angel Krylowicz of Blue Island, formerly of Roseland and West Pullman, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Krylowicz. Born February 13, 1939 in Blue Island to the late Bernice nee Wortel and George Angel, at rest in Christ, May 30, 2019, leaving her 14 children, Rev. Mark, Mary (Mike Kaliski), Margaret (Paul) Nelson, Martha (George) Stuart, Monica (Ken) de Groh, Marlene (Christopher) Adams, Montana, Marcella (Gary) Hicks, Melissa, Matthew (Valerie), Melody, Miles (Michelle) , Martin (Trisha) and Merrill (Katherine), 26 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, siblings, late Janet Ostrowski, George Angel and Maryanne Formberg.Louise was dedicated to her family and to St. Benedict Parish, serving as a Girl Scout Leader for twenty years, Extra Ordinary Minister of Communion, Women's Club, and St. Vincent De Paul Society. She was a member of the Blue Island Historical Society.Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Lying in state Thursday, from 9:00 am until the time of mass at 10:00 am at St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Chicago. Please, no flowers, mass intentions preferred at your home parish, St. Benedict or St. Anthony of Padua Church are requested. 708-388-1300 www.kruegerfuneral.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from June 3 to June 4, 2019
