Louise J. "Gooey" Swannie, nee Zatteau, 105 years old, beloved wife of the late Harry Swannie (1995). Loving mother of Linda Behrendt and Paul Swannie. Cherished grandmother of the late Laura Dellorto. Dearest great-grandmother of Kristina and Dominic. Dear sister of the late Lenetta (late Alfred) Eyrich. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St., Palos Park, IL 60464 or Peace Village Endowment Fund, 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park, IL 60464 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
