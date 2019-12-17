Home

POWERED BY

Services
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
For more information about
Louise Berlin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapel
4201 W. 147 th St
Midlothian, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapel
4201 W. 147 th St
Midlothian, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Berlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Mary Berlin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Mary Berlin Obituary
Louise Mary Berlin, age 84, of Midlothian, IL passed away December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Berlin Jr.. Loving mother of Carrie (John) Inczauskis, Sarah (Howard) Frazier, Glen (Janet) Berlin, and John Berlin. Proud grandmother of Jessica (Paul) Bunting, Andrew (Kasie) Inczauskis, John Inczauskis, Jeffrey Berlin, Jaclyn (Bobby) Chasteen, Jacob Frazier, and Heather Frazier. Greatgrandmother of Cailyn Bunting, Colby Bunting, Camden Bunting, Kyra Inczauskis, Nolan Inczauskis, and Stella Chasteen. In lieu of flowers memorials to St Stephen Lutheran Church Midlothain, IL. Visitation Thursday December 19, 2019 from 9am until time of service 11am at Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St Midlothian, IL 60445. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -