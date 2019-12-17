|
Louise Mary Berlin, age 84, of Midlothian, IL passed away December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Berlin Jr.. Loving mother of Carrie (John) Inczauskis, Sarah (Howard) Frazier, Glen (Janet) Berlin, and John Berlin. Proud grandmother of Jessica (Paul) Bunting, Andrew (Kasie) Inczauskis, John Inczauskis, Jeffrey Berlin, Jaclyn (Bobby) Chasteen, Jacob Frazier, and Heather Frazier. Greatgrandmother of Cailyn Bunting, Colby Bunting, Camden Bunting, Kyra Inczauskis, Nolan Inczauskis, and Stella Chasteen. In lieu of flowers memorials to St Stephen Lutheran Church Midlothain, IL. Visitation Thursday December 19, 2019 from 9am until time of service 11am at Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St Midlothian, IL 60445. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 17, 2019