Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Four Corners Community Church
8251 Lemont Rd
Darien, IL
Louise O'Connor Obituary
Louise Rita O'Connor, 78, suddenly went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Louise is survived by 8 of her 9 children & their respective spouses, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and her 2 siblings. A memorial service will be held celebrating her life on November 3rd at 2 pm at Four Corners Community Church, located at 8251 Lemont Rd in Darien. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to offset final arrangements.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 20, 2019
