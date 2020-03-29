|
Louise Sims nee Garrett, March 21, 2020, Age 92. Late of Homewood, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Boyd Sims. Dear mother of Patricia (the late Charlie) Stewart, Nathan "Nick" (Barbara) Sims, Gail (Kenneth) Logan, Doyle (Dennis Fares) Sims and the late William Sims. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Stewart, Nikki (John) Harding, Todd (Trisha) Sims, Kevin (Tara) Logan, Luke Logan and Dana (David) Wilson. Great grandmother of 7 (Kevin and Tara are expecting William to make 8 in June) and great great grandmother of 2. Loving sister of Alice (the late A.C.) Sisk, Cordell (Dean) Garrett, the late John (the late Elsie) Garrett, the late Jimmy (Carol) Garrett, the late Buck (Margaret) Garrett, the late Loyce (the late Glen) Chapman and the late Joyce (the late James) Putman. Long time member of the Hazel Crest United Methodist Church and founder of the church food pantry. Member of Hands from the Heartland Crochet Club (a charitable organization benefiting our veterans, active duty military and native American reservations.) Services and interment were held at family cemetery. Memorials to the University of Illinois Fund (Illinois Eye Fund), c/o Jenna Plakut-UIC Office Medical Advancement, 1447 W. Roosevelt Road, Suite 302, Chicago, IL 60608 [(312-355-1171] or https://collegeofmedicine.webhost.uic.edu/OPTHALMOLOGY/giving.html would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020