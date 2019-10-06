Home

Woodlawn Memorial Park
7750 W Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Lucille Finucane
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church
10731 W 131st St
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Lucille B. Finucane


1918 - 2019
Lucille B. Finucane Obituary
Lucille Florence Bowers Finucane, age 100, of Palos Park, IL passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at ManorCare East in Palos Heights, IL, five days short of her 101st birthday. She was born October 4, 1918 to the late George Bowers and Catherine Harrington Bowers of Chicago, Il. She was married to the late Thomas F. Finucane, Jr. - also of Chicago - in 1945, with separation in 1996. She is survived by three children, Mary Patricia Finucane King of Sparta, NJ - also Kathleen Finucane Braasch and Kevin Patrick Finucane – both of Palos Park, Il. She was grandmother to John, Jennifer, Ashley, Francesca and Gabriella, and great-grandmother to seven other children. She was pre-deceased by sisters Catherine Bowers, Bernice Fraatz and Margaret Schumacher, and brother George Bowers. Her boundless generosity, strong will and capacity to forgive will be dearly missed – she was a force to be reckoned with.

No visitation will be held. Cremation will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, 10731 W 131st St, Orland Park, IL 60462.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
