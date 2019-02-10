Lucille Costello, 96, nee Wagner, passed away Thursday evening peacefully at home in Tinley Park. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo. She is survived by her sons Melvin (and his wife Marie), John (and his wife Antoinette), and Ken (and his wife Nancy), and her daughter Mary Proper. In addition, she leaves behind her six loving grandchildren (Lisa Popovsky, Michael Costello, Isaiah Costello, Jessica Hermanson, Michael Proper, and Aaron Costello), three great-grandchildren (Ryan, Soren, and Lillian), one great-great-grandchild (Adley), her niece Carol Roberts, her nephew Richard Sandberg, and many other close relatives, in-laws, and friends.Lucille was born in Orland Park, IL, and lived her whole life in the southwest suburbs of Chicago (outside of a short stint in Seattle while Leo was stationed overseas during World War II). A longtime lunchroom monitor at St. Michael's Catholic Church, she always cherished her close relationship with God. Despite living deep in the heart of White Sox territory, Lucille was well known as a passionate Cubs fan who watched every single game, especially enjoying the color commentary of the late Ron Santo.Friends and family will meet for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 11, at St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, 17500 84th Avenue, Tinley Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charitable cause you care strongly about. Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary