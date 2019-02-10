|
|
Lucille M. Guiliani, nee Massi, age 94, of Steger, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Guiliani. Loving mother of Charlene (Joseph) Jepsen, Frank (Mary) Guiliani, Judy (John) Scrementi, Jean (Nick) Allegro and Charles (Michelle) Guiliani. Cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Jean Massi. Lucille will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Visitation on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 12:00 p.m until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel (3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL). Interment at Calvary Cemetery – Steger. IL. For more information, please call (708)755-6100 or visit smitsfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 10, 2019