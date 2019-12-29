Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
7025 West 126th Street
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Quanstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille M. Quanstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille M. Quanstrom Obituary
Lucille M. Quanstrom nee Pecora, age 93. Longtime Palos Hills resident formerly of Homewood and Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Fenger High School graduate. Wife of the late Joseph Villani and Rudolph "Big Rudy" Quanstrom. Mother of Linda (late Kathleen Prunty) Santacaterina, Joseph (Betty) Villani, Rudy (Sherri) Quanstrom and Cheryl (Jim) Matthews. Beloved "Gigi" of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Rose and Pasquale Pecora. Sister of the late Henrietta Passi, Theresa Costanza, Ray, Luke, Ted and Patrick Pecora. Sister-in-law of Grace Pecora. Aunt and dear friend of many. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Alexander Church, 7025 West 126th Street, Palos Heights on Monday December 30th. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment following, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -