|
|
Lucille M. Quanstrom nee Pecora, age 93. Longtime Palos Hills resident formerly of Homewood and Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Fenger High School graduate. Wife of the late Joseph Villani and Rudolph "Big Rudy" Quanstrom. Mother of Linda (late Kathleen Prunty) Santacaterina, Joseph (Betty) Villani, Rudy (Sherri) Quanstrom and Cheryl (Jim) Matthews. Beloved "Gigi" of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Rose and Pasquale Pecora. Sister of the late Henrietta Passi, Theresa Costanza, Ray, Luke, Ted and Patrick Pecora. Sister-in-law of Grace Pecora. Aunt and dear friend of many. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Alexander Church, 7025 West 126th Street, Palos Heights on Monday December 30th. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment following, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 29, 2019