Lucille Walker

92, of Matteson, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on October 3, 2020.
Lucille was born on February 15, 1928 in Harvey, Illinois, to Walter and Clara Schilling.
She married Charles R. Adams (Rudy) in 1950.
They had three children: Charles Adams, Sharon (Lenich), and Tamara (Doerrer).
Rudy died suddenly in 1963. Lucille married John Walker in 1964.
Lucille was predeceased by her first husband Rudy, her second husband John, her sister Arlene June Marquardt, her brother Wilbert Schilling, and her daughter Sharon Lenich.
She is survived by her children Charles (Nancy) Adams and Tamara (Robert) Doerrer; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Matteson, IL. Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory for all in attendance. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-806-2225.