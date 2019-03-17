|
Lucy C. Padilla (nee Calvillo) Age 82, of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John (2014); loving mother of David Padilla, Mary Padilla (Scott Netherton); cherished grandmother of Christine Padilla (Sri Hari Gumpa Madan), Chelsea (Chandler) Destefano and Mia Padilla Netherton. Great grandmother of Makenna Destefano. Fond sister of Ruben (Late Anne) Calvillo and Evelyn C. (Late Leo) Garcia. Dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 19, from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral mass at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday at St. Kieran Catholic Church, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 17, 2019