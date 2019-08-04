|
Lydia Corradetti, nee DeAngelo, age 97, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Corradetti. Loving mother of Sherry (late Harry) Brown. Cherished grandmother of Derrick (Michelle) Carlson, the late Damon Brown and Denise Bozorov; great-grandmother of Presley Carlson, Avery Carlson, Aiden Bozorov and Jada Bozorov. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters. Lydia will be dearly missed by many.
Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. 60475. Graveside service Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at Beverly Cemetery – Blue Island, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.smitsfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019