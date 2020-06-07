Dolores M. Stanula (nee Karas); age 84, of Orland Park, formerly of Worth; devoted wife of the late Donald Stanula for 47 years; loving mother of Donna (Timothy) Jackson and Christina Ponstein; beloved grandmother of Matthew Jackson, Jacob Schmidt, Adam Schmidt, and Katheryn Ponstein; dear sister of the late Theresa (Terry) Gaza, Amelia (Babe) Jabczynski and Rita Havesy; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 429-3200
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 7, 2020.