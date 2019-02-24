Home

M. Warren Janser, February 21, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of Roseann R. Janser, nee Remley. Dear father of Marc (Julia Henriques), Michael (Ranjit Mann), Karen (Mike) Heffner and Kevin (Beth) Janser. Cherished grandfather of Kelsey (Jason) Fromal and Maria Janser. Warren loved his family, gardening and music. He was a WW II U.S. Navy Veteran. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of M. Warren Janser, to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, 3329 Johnson St., Hollywood, FL 33021 or Pedersen-McCormick Boys & Girls Club, 4835 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640 would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 24, 2019
