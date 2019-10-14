Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelon Lorden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelon Lorden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madelon Lorden Obituary
Lorden, Madelon (nee Hasbrook) Age 87 Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Lorden. Loving mother of Bill (Jill), Pat, Linda (Terry) Mull, Dan (Peg), John (Kat), and Jim (Glenn). Proud grandmother of Andrew (Whitney), Brad (Emily), Michael (Keemya), Aaron (Jess), Justin, Christopher (Katie), Bryan (JoAnna), Jeff, Jessica (Adam), David and Samantha. Cherished great-grandmother of Della, Charlotte, Cooper, Jack, Ryan, Joshua, Vivian, Clara, Henry, Will, Benjamin, Luke and Taylor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joliet Area Hospice Home, 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, IL 60431. Visitation Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Church from 11:30 a.m. until time of mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madelon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.