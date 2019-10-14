|
Lorden, Madelon (nee Hasbrook) Age 87 Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Lorden. Loving mother of Bill (Jill), Pat, Linda (Terry) Mull, Dan (Peg), John (Kat), and Jim (Glenn). Proud grandmother of Andrew (Whitney), Brad (Emily), Michael (Keemya), Aaron (Jess), Justin, Christopher (Katie), Bryan (JoAnna), Jeff, Jessica (Adam), David and Samantha. Cherished great-grandmother of Della, Charlotte, Cooper, Jack, Ryan, Joshua, Vivian, Clara, Henry, Will, Benjamin, Luke and Taylor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joliet Area Hospice Home, 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, IL 60431. Visitation Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Church from 11:30 a.m. until time of mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 14, 2019