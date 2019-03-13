Daily Southtown Obituaries
Marcella Whitten
Marcella Whitten (nee Stadt) of Manteno passed away on March 10th 2019. Marcella was born on February 5, 1930 in Grant Park Illinois. She is the daughter of Herbert and Lillie (Ruprecht) Stadt and grew up in Beecher. She was a long-time resident of Crete and Steger.Marcella was a retired teacher and a graduate of Northern Illinois State Teachers College. She had a life-long curiosity and great interest in Art, Music, Reading, Home and Garden and in caring for those who needed her. She was a firm believer in the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule.Marcella was a former member of the Skyline Unit of the University of Illinois Extension, a County Board Member, Delta Kappa Gamma, Pi Kappa Sigma and a current member of the Crete Women's Club and the Red Hat Society.Her interests were shared by her loving husband, Milton Ray Whitten, whom she married on April 13, 1963. She is survived by her husband, dear son Mark Whitten and a loving granddaughter, Alyssa Whitten. She is also survived by her dear step-sons Sam (Kim), Tom (Elayne) and Steve; and five step-grandchildren. She was a loving sister of Garland (Carolyn) Stadt and Dale (Barbara) Stadt; and caring aunt of seven nieces and nephews and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents, dear aunts and uncles.Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church 1417 W. Church Rd. Beecher, IL . Interment at Saint Paul's Lutheran Cemetery – Beecher, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 13, 2019
