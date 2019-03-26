Home

Mardell Morris Parker

Mardell Morris Parker Obituary
Mardell Morris Parker, of Tierra Verde, Florida, formerly of South Haven, Michigan, and Homewood, Illinois, died on March 17, 2019, at the age of 93. Mardell served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during WWII and the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired as Superintendent of Flossmoor School District 161 in 1985. Preceded in death by his wife Shirley Parker, he leaves 5 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grand children. Mardell lived a full and love filled life. He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 26, 2019
