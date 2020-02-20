Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Margaret Burns
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
17951 S. Dixie Highway
Homewood, IL
Margaret A. Burns

Margaret A. Burns Obituary
Margaret Mary "Peggy" Burns, (nee White), age 97, of Port Washington, WI; formerly of Homewood, IL; February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Oliver J. Burns, her children Robert O. (Patricia) Burns, Marian (Richard) Baud, Roseanne (Dave) Eichenhofer, and Walter J. (Tereasa) Burns, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her sister Nancy Warner, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends 3:00 - 5:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL. Her Memorial Mass will take place at 11:30AM Monday, February 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17951 S. Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL. Interment will take place in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. Memorials to Sisters of Charity, BVM, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003-7991 (www.bvmsisters.org) or Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice, 11400 W. Lake Park Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53224 (www.horizonhomecareandhospice.org) appreciated. Information at www.tews-ryanfh.com or (708) 798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 20, 2020
