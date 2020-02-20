|
|
Margaret Mary "Peggy" Burns, (nee White), age 97, of Port Washington, WI; formerly of Homewood, IL; February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Oliver J. Burns, her children Robert O. (Patricia) Burns, Marian (Richard) Baud, Roseanne (Dave) Eichenhofer, and Walter J. (Tereasa) Burns, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her sister Nancy Warner, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends 3:00 - 5:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL. Her Memorial Mass will take place at 11:30AM Monday, February 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17951 S. Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL. Interment will take place in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. Memorials to Sisters of Charity, BVM, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003-7991 (www.bvmsisters.org) or Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice, 11400 W. Lake Park Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53224 (www.horizonhomecareandhospice.org) appreciated. Information at www.tews-ryanfh.com or (708) 798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 20, 2020