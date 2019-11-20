Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ashburn Baptist Church
15401 Wolf Road
Orland Park, IL
Margaret E. Cooper Obituary
Margaret E. Cooper, nee Lewis, age 69, passed away on November 16, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Loving mother of Cary Cooper and Chris (Ruby) Cooper. Cherished grandmother of Autumn. Dear sister of Barbara (John) Pabst and the late Lois Kula. Dearest aunt of Adrienne, Joel, Katie and Kristin. Devoted daughter of the late Arch and Alice Lewis. Margaret was also a dear friend of many. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Funeral Service Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Ashburn Baptist Church, 15401 Wolf Road, Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 20, 2019
