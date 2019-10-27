Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Margaret Tomaskovic
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Margaret J. Tomaskovic


1929 - 2019
Margaret J. Tomaskovic Obituary
Margaret J. Tomaskovic, 90, beloved wife of the late Frank E. Loving mother of Joyce (Bill) Jann, Judi (Lou) Schnur, Jean (Ken) Ritter and Frank W. Devoted grandmother of Laura Allen, Christine Lemmon, Kathryn Jann, Tony Munizzi, Matthew Schnur, Brian Ritter, Julie Decaire and Alex Ritter. Great-grandmother of 10 and her faithful dog 'Sunny'.

Funeral Monday 10am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to American Kidney Foundation appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 27, 2019
