|
|
Margaret J. Tomaskovic, 90, beloved wife of the late Frank E. Loving mother of Joyce (Bill) Jann, Judi (Lou) Schnur, Jean (Ken) Ritter and Frank W. Devoted grandmother of Laura Allen, Christine Lemmon, Kathryn Jann, Tony Munizzi, Matthew Schnur, Brian Ritter, Julie Decaire and Alex Ritter. Great-grandmother of 10 and her faithful dog 'Sunny'.
Funeral Monday 10am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to American Kidney Foundation appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 27, 2019