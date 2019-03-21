|
|
Margaret Lentes, 85, of Shorewood, IL, formerly of Olympia Fields and Matteson, IL passed away March 17, 2019. Margaret was retired from Heritage Bank, where she was a personal banker. She is survived by her cherished sons and daughters, Patrick (Anne), Maryann Wolter (George), Thomas (Julie), Michael (Carol), Robert (Pamela), Amy, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas. Sister of Janet (the late Gene) Wloch, the late James (Mary) O'Brien, and the late Judge John (the late Darlene) O'Brien, and daughter of parents Patrick and Ethel O'Brien. Services will be held at Holy Family Parish, Shorewood, IL on March 23rd 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Joliet Area Community Hospice 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 21, 2019