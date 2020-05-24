Margaret Bowman nee Lorman, May 19, 2020, age 89. Late of County Club Hills. Beloved wife of George E. Bowman. Dear mother of Gayle M. (Stephen) Frank, Georgi A. Bowman and Louisa C. Bowman. Cherished grandmother of Carolyn Grieser, Rebecca (Josh) Brown, Jessica (Joshua) Koartge, David Grieser, Samuel (Sara) Grieser and Benjamin Grieser. Great grandmother of 8. Services and Interment private. info@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.