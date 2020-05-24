Margaret M. Bowman
1930 - 2020
Margaret Bowman nee Lorman, May 19, 2020, age 89. Late of County Club Hills. Beloved wife of George E. Bowman. Dear mother of Gayle M. (Stephen) Frank, Georgi A. Bowman and Louisa C. Bowman. Cherished grandmother of Carolyn Grieser, Rebecca (Josh) Brown, Jessica (Joshua) Koartge, David Grieser, Samuel (Sara) Grieser and Benjamin Grieser. Great grandmother of 8. Services and Interment private. info@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies to my Uncle George and cousins Gayle, Georgi and Louisa.
Charlie Bowman
Family
May 20, 2020
My sympathies to all of you on your loss.
Cheri Francis
Family
May 20, 2020
See you when I get to heaven, grandma.
Jessica Koartge
Grandchild
