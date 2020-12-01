Margaret M. Quitter, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 26th. Beloved wife of 55 years to Raymond P. Quitter; Cherished mother of Carey Westberg-Quitter; Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Kehoe; sister, Pat and brother, Bill. Margaret was an entrepreneur, owning and managing several rental properties, the Tinley Park Roller Rink and Glenwood Roller Rink, and the Frankfort Animal Care Center. She was an avid golf and tennis player. Visitation Thursday, December 3rd, 3 – 8 pm at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Chapel prayers at the funeral home on Friday, December 4th, 9:15 am to St. George Church, l0 am Mass. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margaret's name to P.A.W.S., 8301 W. 191st Street, Tinley Park, IL 60487 would be appreciated. Facial covering and social distancing required at all services. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.bradygill.com
Info 708-614-9900