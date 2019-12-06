|
Margaret M. Verbiscar nee Keating, age 87. Tinley Park Resident formerly of Chicago Heights, Glenwood and Chicago's South Chicago Neighborhood. Graduate of Academy of Our Lady (Longwood) High School. Retired after over 20 years as Administrative Assistant at CNA Insurance. Wife of the late Bernard Verbiscar. Mother Valerie (Greg) Luper and David Verbiscar. Grandmother of Chris (Angie) Roe, Rachel and Ryan Verbiscar. Daughter of the late Catherine nee Brown and Bernard Keating. Sister of Bernard (Kay) Keating, Mary (Bill) Schmal and the late James and Jeanne Keating. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday December 7th from 8:30 am until time funeral services at 10:30 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 6, 2019