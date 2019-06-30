Age 85, of Frankfort formerly of Tinley Park, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Loving wife of Joe Rohaly and the late Ronald Porter; beloved mother of Larry Porter and Lynn (Ron) Olson; dearest step mother of Steve (Mary Beth) Rohaly, Jacqueline (Jeff) Davis and Mike and (Lisa) Rohaly; fond sister of the late Alma Vicich; cherished grand mother of Jennifer O'Donnell, Tracy Porter and Shannon (Kevin) Bruozas; proud great grandmother of Sydney and Allie Bruozas; dear step grandmother of Ben, Brad, Dana, Abbey and Danny Rohaly, Joe and Jenna Davis. Peggy was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Frankfort, former member of Prestwick Area Garden Club and a friend of the Frankfort Lions Club. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral service, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM and then to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225. Published in the Daily Southtown on June 30, 2019