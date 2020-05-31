Margaret P. DeRosa, age 80, of New Hartford, NY formerly of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Bethany Gardens, Rome, NY after a brief Illness. She was born at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, IL on January 2,1940. She had lived in So. Chicago Heights for most of her 80 years. She was the daughter of the late Etalo and Elizabeth DeRosa. Margaret was a self-employed beautician for 50 years. She was a member of St Ann's Church in Chicago Heights and most recently of St Liborius Church In Steger, IL.
Margaret Is survived by a sister, Marilyn Baumler, a brother-in-law, John A. Baumler, and a nephew, John J. Baumler all of Lee Center, NY. She was preceded in death by two aunts and uncles, Mary and Phil Bartolini and Elsie and Herb Collignon, as well as a cousin, Marlene Collignon Phipps and three uncles, Angelo, John and Joe Ferroli. She Is also survived by several Ferroli cousins in the Chicago suburbs. They are Gina, Marge, Lou, Linda, Carol, John, Bill and Patricia. Margaret leaves behind her longtime friend and companion, Augie Barberi. We are especially grateful to Augie's son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Carol Barberi and their children and grandchildren for treating Margaret so kindly over the years.
We want to thank the entire staff of Bethany Gardens in Rome, NY for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided to Margaret. Due to the current Covid -19 pandemic limitations, funeral services will be held in Steger, IL at a later date. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. For additional information contact Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd Steger, IL. We encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 31, 2020.