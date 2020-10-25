1/
Margaret Renwick Hannover
Margaret Renwick Hannover nee Hatch, Age 102, Late of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, formerly of Homewood, IL and Manteno, IL. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late Kenneth L. Hannover. Dear mother of Bruce (Regina) Hannover and Nancy (Charles) Cummings. Cherished grandmother of Beth Smith, Ed Cummings, Margaret Cummings, Kyle Hannover and Victoria (Derek) Martin. Great grandmother of Tyson Smith, Drake Martin, Dylan Martin and Degan Martin. Resting at the Community Presbyterian Church, 64 S Walnut St, Manteno, IL 60950, Wednesday, October 28, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Community Presbyterian Church
OCT
28
Service
11:30 AM
Community Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
