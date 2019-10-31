Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Margaret Pecoraro
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Margaret Rose Pecoraro


1940 - 2019
Margaret Rose Pecoraro Obituary
Margaret Rose Pecoraro nee Padgett, October 28, 2019. Age 79. Late of Homewood, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved wife of Frank A. Pecoraro. Dear mother of JoAnn (Mike) Duntz. Cherished grandmother of Alexis and Alyssa Duntz. Loving sister of the late Charles Jr. and the late George (the late Kay) Padgett. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 16 from 10:00 until the time of service at 12:00 noon at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood. Memorials to the South Suburban Humane Society would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or www.info@tews-ryanfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 31, 2019
