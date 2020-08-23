1/1
Margaret S. Travis
Age 71, a longtime resident of Tinley Park, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Loving mother of Dale Travis and the late Danny Travis; beloved daughter of the late Marvin Bell and late Betty Bell; dearest cousin of 2. Margaret worked for McDonald's in Tinley Park for the past 20 years. A memorial visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM, with a memorial service in the chapel at 5:00 PM. WEARING A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDENCE. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225


Published in SouthtownStar from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
AUG
29
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
