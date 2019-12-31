Home

Maria Ditmars passed away from a long battle with breast cancer on the 19th of December, 2019, just 4 days before her 60th birthday. She is survived by her soulmate and husband of 35 years, Mark Ditmars, as well has her 4 beloved children, Mark Jason (Rachel) Ditmars, Maron (Jedediah) Gaffron, Felicia (Eric) Swanson, and Maria (Ryan) Anglin. A dedicated "Grammy," she adored her 10 "Grandies."

Maria was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ and showed that in the way she loved and cared for others. Always hospitable, Maria gracefully opened her home to hundreds of people over decades. She fed them, listened to their stories, and genuinely cared about their lives. Her favorite scripture verse was Philippians 1:21 "For me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain."

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11th, at 12pm, at Calvary Temple Assembly of God 18620 Governors Hwy, Flossmoor, IL 60422.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 31, 2019
