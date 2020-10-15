Maria E. Montalvo age 85 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on October 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Jacinta (nee Rosales) Montalvo. Beloved sister to Catarina (late Pedro) Mansilla, the late Francisco (Ester) Jr., and late Concepcion Montalvo. Beautiful aunt to Francisco (Lane) III, Jane, late Mario (Paula), Joel and Yesenia (Angel). Surrogate grandmother to Adelina and Alejandro. Maria retired from Ford Motor Co.
Please follow the states guidelines wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing.
Visitation Friday, October 16th from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Saturday funeral mass at 11:30AM at St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016