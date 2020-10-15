1/1
Maria E. Montalvo
Maria E. Montalvo age 85 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on October 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Jacinta (nee Rosales) Montalvo. Beloved sister to Catarina (late Pedro) Mansilla, the late Francisco (Ester) Jr., and late Concepcion Montalvo. Beautiful aunt to Francisco (Lane) III, Jane, late Mario (Paula), Joel and Yesenia (Angel). Surrogate grandmother to Adelina and Alejandro. Maria retired from Ford Motor Co.

Please follow the states guidelines wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing.

Visitation Friday, October 16th from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Saturday funeral mass at 11:30AM at St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral services provided by
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 14, 2020
I cherish every story she shared with me. . Great story sharer ....full of life , they felt REAL while she told you them . SHE IS WITJH GOD ,
Nic&#243;las Lopez
Family
October 13, 2020
To the family of Elena Montalvo in Chicago Hts ., our heartfelt condolences from the family of her first cousin Samuel Aguilar (Deceased) in Los Indios, Texas. As children, I vividly remember visiting my great -aunt Chinta and the girls who were teens in the farm close to the levee. My father Samuel Aguilar would farm Tatita and Nanita’s fields. My grandmother Antonia Rosales Aguilar was Chinta’s sister. Many fond memories were made in my great -grandparents farm where Chinta and girls resided. As young kids , we enjoyed the cabin with the wood burning chimney where Chinta would bake mini flour tortillas! Also remember chasing the baby lambs! Many cherished memories ! May Elena rest in heavenly peace.
Ysabel Aguilar Rangel
Family
