To the family of Elena Montalvo in Chicago Hts ., our heartfelt condolences from the family of her first cousin Samuel Aguilar (Deceased) in Los Indios, Texas. As children, I vividly remember visiting my great -aunt Chinta and the girls who were teens in the farm close to the levee. My father Samuel Aguilar would farm Tatita and Nanita’s fields. My grandmother Antonia Rosales Aguilar was Chinta’s sister. Many fond memories were made in my great -grandparents farm where Chinta and girls resided. As young kids , we enjoyed the cabin with the wood burning chimney where Chinta would bake mini flour tortillas! Also remember chasing the baby lambs! Many cherished memories ! May Elena rest in heavenly peace.

Ysabel Aguilar Rangel

