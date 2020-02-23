Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th St.
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th St.
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
206 E. 25th St.
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map

Maria Elisa Lolli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Elisa Lolli Obituary
Maria Elisa "Zia Elia" Lolli nee Benedetti, age 91. Longtime Chicago Heights resident, born and raised in Amaseno, Provincia di Frosinone, Italy. Migrated to the United States in 1963. Worked at Caravelle Wood Products and Gooch Foods. Member of the Amaseno Lodge #3. Wife for 56 years of the late Fernando Lolli. Mother of Luigina (Angel) Santiago, Assunta (Matthew) Osterholt, Antonio Lolli and Walter (Connie) Lolli. "Nonna" of Angel F. III, Antonio (Jaclyn), and Tommy Santiago, Kain (Bihn) Osterholt, Elia (Steven) Hennessy, Gina (JJ) Sestrich, Zuri Osterholt, Jessica Lolli and Julianna (Tony) Wise. Bisnonna of Andi Henessy, Dominic Wise, Joseph Sestrich. Sister of the late Fernando (late Angelina) Benedetti, Ida (late Cesare) Giannetta, Teresina (late Angelo) Popolla, Fiore (Rosninella) Benedetti, and Giovanni (late Augusta) Benedetti. "Zia Elia" of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Monday February 24th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 AM from funeral home to St. Paul Catholic Church, 206 E. 25th St., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -