Maria Elisa "Zia Elia" Lolli nee Benedetti, age 91. Longtime Chicago Heights resident, born and raised in Amaseno, Provincia di Frosinone, Italy. Migrated to the United States in 1963. Worked at Caravelle Wood Products and Gooch Foods. Member of the Amaseno Lodge #3. Wife for 56 years of the late Fernando Lolli. Mother of Luigina (Angel) Santiago, Assunta (Matthew) Osterholt, Antonio Lolli and Walter (Connie) Lolli. "Nonna" of Angel F. III, Antonio (Jaclyn), and Tommy Santiago, Kain (Bihn) Osterholt, Elia (Steven) Hennessy, Gina (JJ) Sestrich, Zuri Osterholt, Jessica Lolli and Julianna (Tony) Wise. Bisnonna of Andi Henessy, Dominic Wise, Joseph Sestrich. Sister of the late Fernando (late Angelina) Benedetti, Ida (late Cesare) Giannetta, Teresina (late Angelo) Popolla, Fiore (Rosninella) Benedetti, and Giovanni (late Augusta) Benedetti. "Zia Elia" of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Monday February 24th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 AM from funeral home to St. Paul Catholic Church, 206 E. 25th St., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 23, 2020