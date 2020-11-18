Maria S. Ramirez. Beloved daughter of the late Albino and the late Nicolasa Ramirez. Loving sister of Carlos Ramirez, Felipe Ramirez, Albino (Mercedes) Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez, Ruth Ramirez, Rebecca (Kenneth) Woods, Raquel (Steve) Mergenthaler, Lisa (Peter Laucella) Banks, and the late Juan Ramirez (Patricia Christiansen). Dearest aunt of Marci, David, Daniel, Melissa, Chelsea, Jacob, Jacqueline, Matthew, Michael, Justin, Lauren, Stephanie, Rebecca, and the late Jacob. Cherished great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3-7pm at Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S Governors Highway, Monee, IL. Interment Friday, 10:30am, Skyline Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, a limit of 25 people at a time will be allowed in the chapel, masks and social distancing is required.





