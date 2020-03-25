Home

Maria Theresa "Mary" Speca Obituary
Maria "Mary" Theresa Speca, age 87. Homewood resident, formerly of Chicago Heights. Proud Bloom High School graduate, who was President of Girls Athletic Assoc. and National Honor Society member during her senior year. Retired bank teller with over 24 years of service for U.S. Bank/Firstar/Bank of Park Forest. Devoted member of St. Agnes Church; involved in After Care of Children program, Eucharistic Minister and Minister of Care. Daughter of the late Clementina nee Piunti and Angelo Speca Sr. Sister of the late Angelo (Frances) Speca Jr and infant brother Marco. Aunt of John M. (Debbie) Speca, Angela (Keith) Krapf and Michael (Jennifer) Speca. Great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the current national health situation, funeral services and burial are private. Funeral mass will be held at a later date. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 25, 2020
