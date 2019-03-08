Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Bartle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Bartle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marianne Bartle Obituary
Marianne Bartle nee Eichler, 85, of Blue Island, beloved wife of the late Bob Bartle, loving mother of Leslie (James) Landenberger and Bob (the late Pam) Bartle, devoted grandmother of Jenna, Amy, Emily and Ian, dear sister of the late Joan Guisinger and Arthur Eichler, retired secretary of School District 130. Memorial visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of memorial service at 7:00 pm at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Cremation private. www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now