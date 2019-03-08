|
|
Marianne Bartle nee Eichler, 85, of Blue Island, beloved wife of the late Bob Bartle, loving mother of Leslie (James) Landenberger and Bob (the late Pam) Bartle, devoted grandmother of Jenna, Amy, Emily and Ian, dear sister of the late Joan Guisinger and Arthur Eichler, retired secretary of School District 130. Memorial visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of memorial service at 7:00 pm at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Cremation private. www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 8, 2019