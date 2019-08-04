Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home
17909 S. 94th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
9300 W. 167th St.
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Horzewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. Horzewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie A. Horzewski Obituary
Marie A. Horzewski (nee Kowalski), Age 93, beloved wife of the late Clarence G. Horzewski; loving mother of Kenneth and Diane (Edward) Legenza; cherished grandmother of Kenneth W., Candice (Adam) Villareal, Lynette (John) Karabis, and Edward M. Legenza; dear great grandmother of Sierra Villareal, Adam Villareal, Alex Villareal, Alexis Karabis, Edward W. Legenza, and Gregory Karabis; dearest sister of the late Theresa Freeman. Visitation Sunday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Monday 10:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepard Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now