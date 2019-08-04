|
|
Marie A. Horzewski (nee Kowalski), Age 93, beloved wife of the late Clarence G. Horzewski; loving mother of Kenneth and Diane (Edward) Legenza; cherished grandmother of Kenneth W., Candice (Adam) Villareal, Lynette (John) Karabis, and Edward M. Legenza; dear great grandmother of Sierra Villareal, Adam Villareal, Alex Villareal, Alexis Karabis, Edward W. Legenza, and Gregory Karabis; dearest sister of the late Theresa Freeman. Visitation Sunday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Monday 10:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepard Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 4, 2019