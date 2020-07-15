1/
Marie J. Bugajski
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Marie J. Bugajski, nee Moss, age 85, of Lisle, IL, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.  Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Bugajski.  Loving mother of David, Daniel (Kimberley), Mark (Darlene), and Ken (Tricia) Bugajski.  Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Andrew (Julia), Alexis, Alexander (Nicole), Phillip, Lindsey (Logan-Gregg Little), Julianna, Matthew, Nicholas, and Krystka.  Dear sister of the late Lillian (late Wally) Sperka, late Bud (late Nancy) Moss,  late Rita (late Jack) Kiester, late Virginia (John) Krull, Joan Bednarz, and the late Celine Moss.  Kind aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.  Marie was loved by many and will be dearly missed.  Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Anna Moss. Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Prayer Service Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, to Christ Our Savior Catholic Church, 900 E. 154th St., South Holland, IL, for a 10:30 a.m Funeral Mass.  Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery - Calumet City, IL. Memorial Contributions may be given to Eversight Center for Vision Research, 547 West Jackson Blvd, Suite 600, Chicago, IL 60661 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
JUL
18
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Christ Our Savior Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 14, 2020
Dave, please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. May the memories you and your family share of her bring you all comfort at this difficult time.
Leasa Coppage
Coworker
July 13, 2020
Dave and family, Please accept our deepest sympathies. May you find comfort knowing your mom is at peace with our Lord.
Mark and Kathy Owsianiak
Friend
