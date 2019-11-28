|
Marie T. Logsdon, nee Knor, age 97, together again with her late husband Martin Logsdon (2005). Loving mother of Sandra (late Daniel) Racich. Cherished grandmother of Blake (Suzanne), Blair and the late Seith. Dearest great-grandmother of Vaughan and Bonn. Preceded in death by her seven siblings. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marie was a member of TOPS for over 30 years. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, December 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 28, 2019