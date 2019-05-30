Home

Steger Funeral Home
125 E Steger Rd
Steger, IL 60475
(708) 755-3400
Marie Y. Trebiani (nee Marnell) age 89 of Merrillville, Indiana formerly longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland 'Rol' (2012). Loving mother to Rosalind Cappelletti, Michael Trebiani and Steven (Kathleen) Trebiani. Cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Dear sister to late Angelo (late Carol) Marnell, Theresa Stuart and Diane Bulanda. Fond aunt to many.Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2pm to 6PM at Steger Funeral Home, 125 E Steger Road (34th Street), Steger, IL. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10AM at St. Liborius Church, 35th and Halsted Blvd., Steger, IL. Interment: Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger, IL. Info. call (708) 755-3400.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 30, 2019
