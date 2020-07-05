90, left this earth on July 2, 2020, reuniting in Jesus' arms with her beloved husband Gene in eternal life. She was born May 26, 1930 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Alma and John Lange. A lifelong member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chicago Heights and alumna of the school, Marilyn was an excellent student and named Valedictorian of her 8th grade class. She also served as class Vice-President and received the American Legion Award. Tall and slender with reddish-brown hair, Marilyn earned the nickname "Torchy" at Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights, where she was also dubbed "Doc" in her senior yearbook in 1948. At Bloom, she was active in various choirs and a member of the Girls' Athletic Association where she excelled in volleyball, basketball and badminton. She was also a member of the National Honor Society.
Upon graduation, Marilyn worked as a secretary at AMSCO Steel Company before becoming a full-time wife and mother. She volunteered regularly as a school parent and Rotary lunch lady.
As the children grew older, she worked with her husband at the family business, Brackman and Company Complete Auto Repair.
In addition to being Super Mom, Marilyn was an accomplished classical pianist, champion ping pong player, and excellent seamstress. She loved creating outfits for Barbie and other fashion statements for her daughters and granddaughters. She was a living example of Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." In her final years, she transitioned into assisted living facilities in Olympia Fields and later Woodridge where she enjoyed happy hours and watching her beloved Cubs. It was a thrill to see them finally win the World Series in 2016. She was a mentor, cheerleader and inspiration for her adult children, her 10 grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. In addition to her husband, Marilyn was predeceased by her parents and her brother Roger Lange. She is survived by her five children: David (Susan) Brackman, of Tampa, Fla.; Diane Brackman, of Lansing; Louise (George) Howard, of Naperville; Laura (Thomas) Burt, of Tinley
Park; and Mary (David) VanRoosendaal, of Matteson; 10 grandchildren, one greatgranddaughter and several cousins, nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. The family is especially grateful to VITAS and her caregivers at Cedarhurst of Naperville for
keeping her comfortable and being so attentive, especially when all visitation was suspended due to the COVID-19.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 330 Highland Drive, Chicago Heights, with a viewing scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a funeral service in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Burial to follow immediately at St. Paul's Cemetery, Vollmer Road, Flossmoor. Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 330 Highland Dr. Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West- End Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL 60466
For information or to express your condolences please visit www.hirschfuneralhome.com
or call 708-748-3800