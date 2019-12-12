Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER
7020 W. 127TH Street
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER
7020 W. 127TH Street
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Alexander Church
7025 W. 126th Street
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Sutley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn C. Sutley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn C. Sutley Obituary
(nee Cull), age 83 of Palos Heights, former Teacher & Principal of Saint Alexander School and Member of the Saint Alexander Altar & Rosary Society & Silver Lake Country Club. Beloved wife of William R. Sutley. Loving mother of Kathleen Barowsky, Mariellen (Steven) Antman & Joanne (Patrick) Caveney. Cherished grandmother of Shannon Montiel, Ryan McGuire, Meghan McMahon, Kyle Antman, Sean Barowsky & Kari Antman. Adoring great grandmother of Logan Montiel. Devoted daughter of the late; Patrick J. & Bridie (nee Burke) Cull. Dear sister of the late; Patricia (Alan) Joniak, Edward Cull & Michael Cull Sr. Visitation Friday, December 13th from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, December 14th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127TH Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint Alexander Church & School, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, IL 60463, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -